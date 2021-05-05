Gujarat to see bumper crops of groundnut and sesame this summer

Sowing of pulses has gone up from 40,800 hectare to 76,600 hectare in the state.

With increased sowing areas and favourable weather conditions, Gujarat is all set to witness bumper summer crops of groundnut and sesame (til). Farmers in Gujarat got good prices of their groundnut yield during the last season as well as this kharif season. Sowing of groundnut in the state has gone up by more than 26% to nearly 60,000 hactare compared to last three year’s average of 46,800 hectare as per the data of the state’s agriculture department.

Groundnut traders in the state are expecting around 2 lakh tonne production, more than the average output in the range of 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh tonne.

The productivity of groundnut is expected to be higher due to availability of groundwater in north Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra region as result of prolonged monsoon this year, says Samir Shah, president of Gujarat State Edible Oils and Oil Seeds Association.

Quality of summer groundnut harvest remains good because there are fewer chances of diseases and pests in hot weather, says CM Patel, joint director of state agriculture department.

In the case of sesame or til, sowing has increased record three folds to 97,800 hectare area this summer compared to last three year’s average of 31,000 hectare, which is 315% higher. Generally, til production during the summer season remains around 11,000 tonne, but with three folds increased in the sowing areas and availability of adequate water, traders are expecting more than 35,000 MT production of til this summer.

According to Patel, both the oilseeds crops in the state haven’t been affected by any disease or damage as of now. Harvest of both these oilseeds would complete by the end of current month, he added.

Overall summer sowing in the state has crossed 10 lakh hectare mark to 10.35 lakh hectare as against the last three years’ average of 8.01 lakh hectare, indicating an increase of almost 30% in the acreage. Just like oilseeds, cereal crops for the summer season have also gone up from the last three years’ average of 3.02 lakh hectare to 3.48 lakh hectare. Sowing of pulses has gone up from 40,800 hectare to 76,600 hectare in the state.