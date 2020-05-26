Gujarat poised to witness 40% hike in summer groundnut crop

Farmers in Saurashtra and North Gujarat region are heavily banking on groundnut crop.

Gujarat is poised to witness 40% rise in groundnut production to over 84,000 MT for the summer season of 2019-20 as compared to around 60,000 MT in previous year, says the advanced estimate of state agriculture department.

Farmers in Saurashtra and North Gujarat region are heavily banking on groundnut crop due to excellent monsoon, said a senior official, adding that as a result of it, cultivation area of the crop has also increased from 27,840 hectare to 33,920 hectare.

“Apart from availability of water, there has been good demand for groundnut from oil mills as well as exporters over the past couple of months. Encouraged by the trend, farmers have opted for groundnut this year,” said Samir Shah, president of Saurashtra Oil Millers Association (SOMA).

Not only groundnut, production of oilseed sesame (til) is estimated to have doubled compared to previous year from 11,650 MT to almost 24,500 MT, which indicates 110% increase. This year, sowing of sesame has gone up to 29,440 hectare from last season’s 17,620 hectare.

Advance estimate of rice is also encouraging as production is set to increase from 92,620 MT to 1,30,690 MT. Sowing area of the crop in the state has also augmented from 29,580 hectare to 43,620 hectare due to availability of irrigation water. Production of maize is also projected to increase by 87% to 6,460 MT in 2018-19 from 12,140 MT in 2019-20.

In case of bajara, production is estimated to have fallen by 7% from 6.64 lakh MT to 6.17 lakh MT as sowing of the crop has declined from 2,28,040 hectare to 2,26,820 hectare as farmers switched to other crops.

Another important crop, mung also witnessed a downward trend as production during the current season is projected to have declined to 20,200 MT from 28,080 MT in 2018-19, a decrease of 28%.