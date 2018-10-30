Gujarat APMCs to go on strike from November 1

AASHA Umbrella scheme is applicable for oilseeds and Gujarat is the leading groundnut producing state. Arrival of the new crop has begun this month and it is growing across the state. (Representational photo)

Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region have decided to go on an indefinite strike from November 1 over the non implementation of the PM AASHA (Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan) Umbrella scheme by the state government. The scheme is modelled on the Madhya Pradesh government’s Bhavantar Yojana.

AASHA Umbrella scheme is applicable for oilseeds and Gujarat is the leading groundnut producing state. Arrival of the new crop has begun this month and it is growing across the state. According to the traders, the state has announced to procure groundnut at the MSP price.

Saurashtra APMC Vepari Association has asked Gujarat chief minister and agricultural minister to implement the AASHA Umbrella scheme in the state. The farm body is awaiting reply from the government. The association claimed that, not only Saurashtra but APMCs from across Gujarat are supporting this strike.

“We have urged the state government to implement AASHA Umbrella scheme immediately. The state government has however, announced to procure at MSP, which will cover a limited farmers. Therefore we have decided to go on strike from November 1. Farmers and traders of APMCs from across Gujarat are with us,” said Atul Kamani, president of Saurashtra APMC Vepari Association.

As many as 40 APMCs of Saurashtra will be closed for indefinite time and 29 APMCs from North, Central and South Gujarat have also extended their support to the association. Traders claimed that, the AASHA Umbrella scheme will reduce the burden of the state government and farmers will get immediate money of their produce. The state will have to pay only difference of the market price.

Natubhai Patoliya, vice president of Junagadh APMC Vepari Association said, “Implementation of AASHA Umbrella scheme will save lots of resources. Farmers will also get timely payment by selling their produce in open market. Currently, many farmers complain of delay in payments. Under AASHA Umbrella scheme, farmers can sell groundnut in open market with state giving the difference money of MSP. This will cover large numbers of farmers.”