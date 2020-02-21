Grape exports turn sour this season; pick-up likely soon

Khapre said 115 grape growers had registered under GrapeNet for exports from Karnataka and another 108 growers from Andhra Pradesh have registered.

A decline in grape exports was seen for the season, as compared to the corresponding period last year due to the unseasonal rains in September and October that had damaged vineyards in Maharashtra.

Exporters, however, believe exports will pick up soon and the season’s exports to Europe should be good this year as well.

All India Grape Exporters Association president Jagannath Khapre said 31,000 tonne have been exported to Europe this season, against 39,500 tonne in the year-ago period. “We are 500-600 containers behind this season, but with the sun coming out now, sugar content in grapes are likely to increase and exporters may be able to fill up the gap soon,” he felt.

Kailash Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Grape Growers Association, said the fruits were selling at Rs 85-90 per kg in the export markets for white grapes and Rs 100-120 per kg for coloured grapes.

In the domestic market, grapes are selling at Rs 35-55 per kg. Orchards which were pruned in October are now ready for harvesting and farmers may continue to get grapes for the next couple of months until April, he said.

As many as 100 containers of grapes from Nashik, which had been stopped on the Bangladesh border due to permission issues, have finally left for Bangladesh after the Union ministry of commerce intervened to resolve the issue. Khapre said the matter had been resolved amicably with the Dindori BJP MP Bharti Pawar taking up the matter with Union minister Piyush Goyal, who immediately sorted out the issue.

So far, Nashik district has exported about 27,000 tonne of grapes to European countries, including 20,000 tonne to the Netherlands, 3,000 tonne to Germany and 2,900 tonne to the UK. During the same period last year, Nashik district had exported 32,000 tonne of grapes to the European countries.

Khapre said 115 grape growers had registered under GrapeNet for exports from Karnataka and another 108 growers from Andhra Pradesh have registered.

Although exports have not commenced this season from these states, Russia is among the largest importers of grapes. Last year, exports grew 18.19 % and 15% of the total exports were in Russia. The country exports mainly to European countries. Russia and China are other major markets.

India closed its grape export season of 2018-19 with a 31% rise in export of the fruit to Europe, the most premium market. Exports to Russia, China and other destinations had increased 25% to 30%. According to Agricultural and Processed Foods Development Agency data, India’s grape exports rose from 92,286 tonne in 2017-18 to 1,21,469 tonne in 2018-19.