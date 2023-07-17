scorecardresearch
Goyal launches sale of subsidised chana dal at Rs 60/kg under ‘Bharat Dal’ brand

Written by PTI
commerce and industry ministry, piyush goyal, internal trade,
Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the sale of subsidised chana dal at Rs 60 per kg under a brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ to provide pulses at an affordable rate to consumers.Chana dal is being sold in Delhi-NCR through the retail outlets of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).

It will also be available at retail stores of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Mother Dairy’s Safal. According to an official statement, Goyal launched the “sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at the rate of Rs 60 per kg for one kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for 30 kg pack.” The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal is a major step taken by the Central Government towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting chana stock of the government into chana dal, it added.The milling and packaging of the chana dal is undertaken by NAFED for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal.

The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to state governments for supplies under their welfare schemes, police, jails, and also for distribution through their consumer cooperative outlets, it added.”Chana is the most abundantly produced pulse in India and consumed in several forms all over India. Chana whole is soaked and boiled to make salad and roasted chana is served as snacks.

Fried chana dal can also be used as alternative to tur dal, curries and soups. Chana besan is a major raw material for namkeens and sweets,” the statement said.Chana has multiple nutritional health benefits as it is rich in fibre, iron, potassium, vitamin B, selenium beta carotene and choline which are required by human body for controlling anaemia, blood sugar, bone health etc. and even for mental health. 

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 19:30 IST

