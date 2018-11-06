Govt approves norms for Operation Greens

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 12:35 AM

The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 with an outlay of `500 crore to stabilise the supply and prices of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops.

Government approves norms for Operation Greens

The government on Monday approved guidelines for Rs 500 crore ‘Operation Greens’ programme to boost production and processing of tomato, onion and potato as part of an objective to check price volatility in these three key kitchen staples.

“The ministry of food processing industries under Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has approved the operationalisation strategy for ‘Operation Greens’ today (Monday),” an official statement said.

The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 with an outlay of `500 crore to stabilise the supply and prices of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“Price volatility of TOP crops wreaks havoc in the households of this country. This is a revolutionary scheme which has evolved after sustained dialogue with all stakeholders and we have decided the strategy to stabilise prices of TOP crops and to make sure that TOP crops reach all households in the country round the year,” Badal said.

The government has laid down special measures and grants-in-aid under the scheme to ensure enhanced production of TOP crops and to augment value chain, she added. The ‘Operation Greens’ programme was announced to promote farmer producers organisations, agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management.

The major objectives of this programme include enhancing sales realisation of farmers growing these crops by strengthening production clusters and their FPOs, and linking/connecting them with the market.

It also seeks “price stabilisation for producers and consumers by proper production planning in the TOP clusters and introduction of dual use varieties”.

The scheme aims to reduce post-harvest losses by creation of farm gate infrastructure, agro-logistics and storage capacity. It would help increase processing capacities and value addition.
A market intelligence network would also be established to collect and collate real-time data on demand and supply and price of these crops.

“The pattern of assistance will comprise of grants-in-aid at the rate of 50% of the eligible project cost in all areas, subject to maximum `50 crore per project,” the statement said. However, in case of FPOs, the grant-in-aid will be at the rate of 70% of the eligible project cost in all areas, subject to maximum `50 crore per project.

The eligible organisation for availing financial assistance would include State Agriculture and other Marketing Federations, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO), cooperatives, companies, Self-help groups, food processors, logistic operators, service providers, supply chain operators, retail and wholesale chains and central and state governments and their entities/organisations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Govt approves norms for Operation Greens
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition