Good news! Petrol, diesel prices fall for sixth day in row; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices today: In a relief to consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the prices of petrol and diesel for the sixth consecutive day today. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.34 per litre (down by Rs 0.10) and Rs 74.85 per litre (down by Rs 0.07), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 86.81 per litre (down by Rs 0.10) and Rs 78.46 per litre (down by Rs 0.08), respectively.

The oil prices fell on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a “responsible role” in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that start next month.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $79.52 a barrel at 0318 GMT, down 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.16 a barrel, dropping 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement.

Meanwhile, in a mark of protest In a mark of protest against Delhi government’s refusal to cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, all 400-petrol pumps in Delhi remained shut on Monday. According to Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), the strike remained in effect from 6 am this morning, to 5 am on 23rd October. “There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked CNG pumps with them. Both will remain closed in protest from 6.00 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5.00 am on October 23, 2018,” the association had told PTI.