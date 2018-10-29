Good news! Petrol, diesel prices cut for 12th day in row; petrol below Rs 80 mark in Delhi today

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 9:21 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut the petrol and diesel prices for the 12th straight day on Monday amid softening global crude prices.

petrol and diesel prices today, petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities, petrol, diesel, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, Excise Duty on petrol and diesel, petrol diesel latest news, petrol diesel latest news in hindiThe prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi today are Rs 79.75 per litre (down by Rs 0.30) and Rs 73.85 per litre (down by Rs 0.20), respectively. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut the petrol and diesel prices for the 12th straight day on Monday amid softening global crude prices. The petrol rates, after many months of rise across the country, fell below Rs 80 per liter in Delhi Monday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi today are Rs 79.75 per litre (down by Rs 0.30) and Rs 73.85 per litre (down by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai on Monday are Rs 85.24 per litre (down by Rs 0.30) and Rs 77.40 per litre (down by Rs 0.21), respectively.

The petrol is now being retailed at Rs 82.86 in Chennai and Rs 81.63 in Kolkata.The prices of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai eased to Rs 73.85, Rs 75.70 and Rs 78.08 a litre respectively.

The oil prices were stable on Monday, supported by a bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $77.63 a barrel at 0221 GMT, 1 cent above their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.65 a barrel, up 6 cents from their last settlement.

Before petrol and diesel prices began declining on October 18, the fuel prices had touched unprecedented levels across the country.

Petrol Price
