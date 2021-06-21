  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good News! Now, BPCL to home-deliver diesel jerry cans at your doorsteps in Haryana; check details

By: |
June 21, 2021 7:40 PM

BPCL started the service along with Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service, the company said in a statement.

Diesel home deliveryHumsafar is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and National Capital Region.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has started doorstep delivery of diesel in Haryana for customers seeking fuel as low as 20 litres. BPCL started the service along with Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service, the company said in a statement.

“This 20 litres jerry can diesel at doorstep service starting from Haryana industrial town will benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, malls, mobile towers, education institutes along with small industries,” said Mayank Singh, sales officer at BPCL.

Related News

After catering to bulk supply customers through diesel doorstep delivery, the wave of the home delivery offering convenience will be a hit among small requirement customers, the statement said.

“The shift from having to go to an outlet carrying a 20-litre plastic can against having one delivered at your doorstep is bound to be a success,” Singh said. Doorstep diesel delivery is a new revolution in the field of energy distribution in Rajasthan which is easing the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement, said Sanya Goel, founder and director of Humsafar.

“Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel startups to maintain quality and create availability of fuel for the consumers.”

Humsafar is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BPCLDiesel
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Good News! Now BPCL to home-deliver diesel jerry cans at your doorsteps in Haryana check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol and diesel price today 21 June 2021: fuel rates unchanged; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, here
2Gold, silver prices plunge as US dollar strengthens; bullion rates may trade sideways to down
3Petrol crosses Rs 97 in Delhi, diesel nears Rs 88 after another price hike