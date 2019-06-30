Good news! Non-subsidised LPG price reduced by over Rs 100 per cylinder

Published: June 30, 2019 9:16:31 PM

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

LPG price, non subsidised LPG price, cooking gas, Subsidised cooking gas, Subsidised gas price, latest LPG priceSubsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder. (Reuters)

The price of non-subsidised LPG on Sunday was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

More details are awaited

Stock Market

