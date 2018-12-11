  • Rajasthan

    Cong 103
    BJP 70
    RLM 3
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 106
    BSP 3
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 12
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 94
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Gold up by Rs 155 on jewellers’ demand

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 4:36 PM

Gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 155 to close at Rs 32,650 per 10 gram at the bullion market here due to increase in demand from local jewellers.

Gold, gold price, gold prices today, gold rates, market price for gold, silver price, bullion marketIn the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities surged Rs 155 each to close at Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively.

Gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 155 to close at Rs 32,650 per 10 gram at the bullion market here due to increase in demand from local jewellers. Similarly, silver prices surged by Rs 425 to Rs 38,575 per kg on strong demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders said gold saw on uptrend on rising demand from local jewellers. Besides, a weakening rupee against the US dollar and positive global cues aided the gain in the prices.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities surged Rs 155 each to close at Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively. On Monday, the yellow metal rose by Rs 145 to close at Rs 32,495 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold however held steady at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 gram.

READ | Both gold and silver are glittering! Gold prices surged by Rs 890, silver climbed Rs 1,940 this week

Globally, gold stood at USD 1,246.17 an ounce in New York and silver held steady at USD 14.59 an ounce. Silver ready rose by Rs 425 to Rs 38,575 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 269 to Rs 38,159 per kg. Silver coins however held steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold up by Rs 155 on jewellers’ demand
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition