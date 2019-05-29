Gold steady as global economy fears buoy safe-haven assets

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 7:59:23 AM

Gold held steady on Wednesday as worries about the global economic outlook kept investors focused on safe-haven assets, with no signs of an easing in the Sino-U.S. trade-war.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at ,279.70 an ounce.U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at ,279.70 an ounce.

Gold held steady on Wednesday as worries about the global economic outlook kept investors focused on safe-haven assets, with no signs of an easing in the Sino-U.S. trade-war.

FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,279.12 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, having fallen from Monday’s 1-week peak of $1,287.32 in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,279.70 an ounce.
* Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating.
* U.S. President Donald Trump on a Monday news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was “not ready to make a deal with China,” which came as a fresh blow to hopes of a resolution in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.
* Elsewhere, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday said the European Commission could fine Italy 3 billion euros for breaking EU debt and deficit rules, casting a shadow about the future of the European region.
* The dollar which was also buoyed overnight by escalating concerns remained capped on Wednesday due to lower U.S. Treasury yields.
* Last year, the dollar overtook gold as the preferred safe-haven when the United States and China were engaged in a full-blown trade war.
* The Trump administration said on Tuesday that no major trading partner met its currency manipulation criteria but nine countries, including China, required close attention as Washington presses tariffs and negotiations to address trade deficits.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20% to 737.34 tonnes on Tuesday from 738.81 tonnes on Friday.
* Authorities from Mexico’s Zacatecas state hope to mediate an agreement to end a two-month blockade at the Penasquito gold mine between mining firm Newmont Goldcorp Corp and villagers in San Juan de Cedros.
* Elsewhere, Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin cleared the final hurdle to forming the world’s second-largest platinum producer as their shareholders approved the South African firm’s 226 million pound ($286 million)takeover of its London-listed rival.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold steady as global economy fears buoy safe-haven assets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition