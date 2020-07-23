Gold, silver soar in value amid inflation fears

Local gold prices crossed Rs 50,000/10 g on Wednesday and silver, too, moved in tandem, amid fears new stimulus measures by EU and others may stoke global inflation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.