Gold, Silver Price in India (13 May 2026) Live Updates: Gold and silver prices are in focus after the Centre raised the import duty on precious metals to 15% from 6%. The development comes at a time when the Indian rupee is under pressure and global bullion prices continue to stay elevated.

The decision will also keep gold-linked stocks, jewellery companies and bullion traders in the spotlight in today’s trade.

Why are gold and silver in focus?

India is one of the world’s biggest consumers of gold, but it depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand.

That means any rise in import duty directly increases the cost of bringing gold and silver into the country.

As of the latest, the current revised duty structure now includes a 10% basic customs duty along with a 5% Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

3 key factors to watch

#Higher prices may impact jewellery demand

The rise in duty is expected to make raw material costlier for jewellers and bullion dealers. With this development, market participants will closely track whether demand slows in the coming weeks.

#Government focuses on protecting forex reserves

One of the key reasons behind the move is the pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

This is because gold imports require large dollar outflows. Moreover, rising imports can widen the trade deficit.

#Rupee movement and market reaction remain crucial

The duty hike also comes amid weakness in the Indian rupee, which recently touched fresh lows against the US dollar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year in order to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Investors will now watch how bullion prices, gold-linked stocks and the rupee react to the government’s latest step.

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