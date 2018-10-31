Gold shines! As Diwali nears, yellow metal hits 6 year high of Rs 32,650

The gold of 99.99 and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 30 each to Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively in the national capital.

Amid surging demand around Diwali, gold prices jumped for the second straight day on Wednesday, touching nearly six-year high of Rs 32,650 per 10 gram, up by Rs 30. However, silver remained weak, falling by Rs 40 to Rs 39,200 per kg due to weak demand by industrial units. Internationally, the gold stood at $1,217.84 an ounce in New York.

The gold of 99.99 and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 30 each to Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively in the national capital, PTI reported. Since November 29, 2012, it is the highest level that the yellow metal has reached when it closed at Rs 32,940 per ten gram. However, the sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 24,900 per piece of eight gram.

It was on October 25 when the gold prices touched over 6-year high of Rs 32,625 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty recouped losses and traded higher during mid-afternoon deals on Wednesday led by gains in IT, pharma and banking stocks. A spurt in the equity markets was observed just after the government clarified that it has respected and nurtured the autonomy of the RBI and will continue to give suggestions to the RBI.

A weak rupee amid rising crude oil prices and profit booking in most metals, PSU banks, FMCG and auto stocks had pulled the stock market lower in the morning session. The BSE Sensex had dropped over 250 points to a low of 33,587.24 points in morning trade, while the NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,150-level.