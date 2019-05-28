Gold retains glitter, prices surge by this much in Delhi today; here’s what analysts say

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 5:36:09 PM

The gold prices surged in Delhi on Tuesday on account of pick-up in buying support from local jewellers. The yellow metal rates rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram in the national capital.

Gold prices surge by Rs 100 per 10 gram in Delhi

The gold prices surged in Delhi on Tuesday on account of pick-up in buying support from local jewellers. The yellow metal rates rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to All Indian Sarafa Association. The spot gold prices are expected to remain higher in the coming days amid falling global crude price, the analysts tracking the market said. “The bias for 2-3 days does look positive with spot gold likely to head higher towards $1300. Silver too could head higher till $14.75. This could keep domestic prices supported as well,” Amit Sajeja, Associate Vice President, Motilal Oswal told Financial Express Online. However, globally, spot gold was trading lower at $1,284.50 an ounce, while silver was down at $14.57 an ounce in New York.

“The yellow metal is trading in a tight range in the absence of any fresh cues in the market. The greenback is pretty steady, no significant investment demand has emerged and due to holidays in the US & UK yesterday, thin volumes were seen in the market. $1295-$1270 is a rang,” Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Analyst- Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Financial Express Online.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 100 each to Rs 32,870 and Rs 32,700 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold prices were steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram. On Monday, gold prices had plunged by Rs 40 to Rs 32,770 per 10 gram. Silver ready Tuesday advanced by Rs 50 at Rs 37,550 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 72 to Rs 36,426 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins prices were flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Currently, the rupee is trading at Rs 69.67 per US dollar, up 0.19 per cent from the previous close. Both, the headline indices — Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday. While the Sensex settled up at 39,749.73 level, 66.44 points higher from the previous close, Nifty also closed higher by 4 points at a level of 11,928.75  from the last settlement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold retains glitter, prices surge by this much in Delhi today; here’s what analysts say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition