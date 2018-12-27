Gold prices today: Yellow metal falls on subdued demand from jewellers; check latest rates in Delhi

Sovereign gold, however, was up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,100 per piece of eight gram.

Gold price today: Gold prices Thursday fell marginally by Rs 50 to Rs 32,450 per 10 gram (gm) at the bullion market in New Delhi, on account of subdued demand by local jewellers and a weak trend overseas. Silver, on the other hand, rose Rs 525 to Rs 38,650 per kg, due to increased demand by industrial units and coin makers, the PTI reported.

Weak demand from local jewellers and lacklustre trend overseas were the key reasons that put pressure on the yellow metal in the domestic market, traders told the news agency. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent purity saw a decline of Rs 50 to Rs 32,450 per 10 gm, while gold of 99.5 per cent purity also lost Rs 50 to Rs 32,300 per 10 gm. Sovereign gold, however, was up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,100 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready was up by Rs 525 to Rs 38,650 per kg. Weekly-based delivery though dropped by Rs 478 to Rs 37,203 per kg.

Besides, there was an increase of Rs 1,000 in Silver coins price of which stood at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

On Wednesday, gold prices gained by Rs 100 to Rs 32,500 per 10 gm at the bullion market, amid strong demand by local jewellers and firm global cues. Similarly, silver also went up by Rs 125 to Rs 38,125 per kg, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, gold traded down globally by 0.33 per cent at $1,268.98 an ounce. Silver also rose by 1.07 per cent at $15.01 an ounce in New York.