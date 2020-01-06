Gold prices surge to 7 year high: Will gold sustain 41,000 level?

On the MCX, gold 2020 February Futures surged another Rs 984 to a record high of 41,096.00 per 10 gm.

The gold prices surged sharply amid rising tensions in the Middle East after the US air strike, triggering speculators to move towards safe havens including gold. The prices of yellow metal breached Rs 41,000 per 10 gram level in India even as spot gold neared a seven-year high globally on Monday. On the MCX, gold 2020 February Futures surged another Rs 984 to a record high of 41,096.00 per 10 gm. The spot gold rose 1.5 per cent to $1,579.55 per ounce and hit the highest since April 2013.

The gold prices surged after the US assassination of a top Iranian general last week fanned fears of a major conflict in the Middle East. Donald Trump warned of a ‘major retaliation’ against Tehran after it threatened revenge for the killing of commander Qasem Soleimani, which shocked world markets and sparking a sell-off in stocks and a spike in crude.

The gold has seen nearly 2700 points jump in the last three weeks. The gold, which was trading at 41,000 so far, breached Rs 41,000 per 10-gram level and Rs 41,096 level on the MCX on Monday. The gold is expected to touch Rs 43,000 per 10-gram level if the tension continues, Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President, Commodity & Currently, Angel Broking said. Internationally, the gold rates may touch $1,640 per ounce in the short term, Anuj Gupta added.

The gold may touch Rs 42,500 per 10 gram in the short term, said Ajay Kedia, MD, Kedia Advisory. The international gold is expected to touch $1,620 per ounce in the near term, Ajay Kedia also said.

The gold imports fell to 12 per cent in 2019 from the year-ago period to the lowest level in three years amid weak retail buying.