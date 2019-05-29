Gold prices surge amid global tension, weak rupee; good time to buy, say experts

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 12:52:48 PM

The gold prices surged on Wednesday amid global tensions and weak rupee. Yesterday, the gold prices fell for the first time in four sessions. The yellow metal is getting support from the improvement in domestic demand and pressure in equity markets.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at ,279.70 an ounce.Gold prices surge on Wednesday amid global tensions, weak rupee

The gold prices surged on Wednesday amid global tensions and weak rupee. Yesterday, the gold prices fell for the first time in four sessions. The yellow metal prices are getting support from the improvement in domestic demand and pressure in equity markets, according to market experts. Currently, the MCX gold is trading at Rs 31,658 per 10 gram, up 118 points from the previous close.

“Market is in no mood to stay below $12,80 per ounce in international market because of ongoing global tensions and better demand in the domestic market. Good monsoon predictions for this year is also likely to increase the rural demand,” Ajay Kedia, Director of Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities told Financial Express Online.

“Prices are higher today because of the gold buying which happened yesterday after the prices declined and weakness in rupee.US-China burgeoning trade tension also pushed the prices higher. Global equity markets are also under pressure which is positive for gold prices.Gold will remain above  Rs 31500 per ten gram and may bounce up to TRs 31800 per ten gram,” Kedia further added.

This is a good time to invest in gold on the back of good monsoon prediction and pressure in global equity markets. Demand for yellow metal is also good due to wedding seasons, Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Analyst- Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Financial Express Online.

Today, the rupee opened lower at 69.75 per dollar against the previous close of 69.69. Yesterday, the rupee came under pressure amid rising trade tensions between the two superpower economies- the US and China and rising crude oil prices.According to market experts, the escalating trade worries between the two economic giants- the US and China would linger for a long period of time. US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US was not ready to make a deal with China and the trade tariffs might go up considerably. However, he also said that he expected a deal in future. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plunged to a 19-month low on Tuesday as Wall Street feared that the US-China trade war would last longer and adversely affect the GDP growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold prices surge amid global tension, weak rupee; good time to buy, say experts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition