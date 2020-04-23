Gold prices stay above Rs 46,000 level as spike in coronavirus cases continue to worry investors

Gold continues to hold in green, till the time uncertainty prevails in the market, it may continue its Northward journey. Image: Reuters

Gold prices continued to move north on Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases in India and elsewhere, which increased worries among investors. On MCX, gold June futures were trading at Rs 46,372 per 10 grams, up Rs 205 or 0.44 per cent. While silver May futures added 1.40 per cent or Rs 584 to Rs 42,270 per kg. “MCX gold edged higher on Thursday morning after a sharp rise in the previous session, as equities regained some footing and the dollar firmed. Hopes for more global economic stimulus measures underpinned bullion,” Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst – Commodities, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

Amid a 40-day nationwide lockdown till May 3, spot markets remained shut in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Gold continues to hold in green, till the time uncertainty prevails in the market, it may continue its Northward journey,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio, said. Globally, spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,710.23 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,735.30. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, holdings rose 0.9 per cent to 1,042.46 tonnes on Wednesday.

Palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1,944.56 per ounce, while platinum declined 0.9 per cent to $750.69 and silver fell 0.9 per cent to $15.02, according to a Reuters report. “Market participants will keep an eye on the PMI numbers expected from major economies. Broader trends on COMEX could be in the range of $1695-1690 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 46,060-46,670,” Navneet Damani, VP, Motilal Oswal, said.

On the domestic equity front, headline indices were trading nearly one per cent higher in Thursday’s trade. S&P BSE Sensex advanced 275 points or 0.88 per cent to 31,655, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling near 9,300-mark, up 96 points or 1.04 per cent at 9,282.