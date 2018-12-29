Gold prices rise: Yellow metal rates marginally up; silver falls

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 5:02 PM

Gold prices Saturday strengthened by Rs 20 to Rs 32,640 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid firm trend overseas.

Gold Outlook For 2019, Gold 2018 Return, Gold 2019 Return, Global Uncertainty, Global Market Sell-Off, US Fed, Crude, Rupee, MCX, Bullion Market, Invest & ReturnSilver, however, lost Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg on low demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Gold prices Saturday strengthened by Rs 20 to Rs 32,640 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid firm trend overseas. Silver, however, lost Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg on low demand from industrial units and coin makers.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 20 each to Rs 32,640 and Rs 32,490 per 10 gram, respectively. Traders attributed the marginal gains in prices of the yellow metal to overseas firm trend.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio boosts internet connectivity; India crosses 50-crore mark in 2018

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,200 per piece of eight gram. Globally, gold edged higher to USD 1280.68 an ounce and silver stood at USD 15.34 an ounce in New York. Silver ready fell by Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg, and weekly-based delivery surged by Rs 55 to Rs 38,706 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gold price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold prices rise: Yellow metal rates marginally up; silver falls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition