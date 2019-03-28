Gold prices rise by Rs 35, close at Rs 33,095 per 10 gram

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 3:44 PM

Silver, however, dropped Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 per kg amid lower demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Gold, Invest In Gold, सोना, गोल्ड, सोने में निवेश, Gold Outlook, Gold Return Till Deewali, Bullion Market, US Recession, Stock Market, Global Growth, Global SlowdownBullion traders attributed the bounce back in gold prices to rise in domestic demand.

Gold prices gained Rs 35 to Rs 33,095 per 10 gram Thursday, breaking its two-day fall, on account of increased domestic demand, shrugging off a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, however, dropped Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 per kg amid lower demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders attributed the bounce back in gold prices to rise in domestic demand but a weak trend in the international market restricted the gains.

Globally, gold was trading at USD 1,310.78 an ounce and silver at USD 15.32 an ounce in New York. The yellow metal was lower by about 0.15 per cent, while silver fell 0.16 per cent.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose by Rs 35 each to Rs 33,095 and Rs 32,925 per 10 gram, respectively. In the past two days, gold prices had fallen by Rs 160. Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

The price of silver ready went lower by Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 per kg and weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 281 to Rs 38,002 per kg. Silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

