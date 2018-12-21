Gold prices jump Rs 230, silver gains Rs 250

Rising for the second day, gold prices Friday jumped Rs 230 to close at Rs 32,230 per 10 gm at the bullion market in the national capital, on the back of increased demand from local jewellers amid positive global trend.

Rising for the second day, gold prices Friday jumped Rs 230 to close at Rs 32,230 per 10 gm at the bullion market in the national capital, on the back of increased demand from local jewellers amid positive global trend. Silver also rose Rs 250 to close at Rs 38,000 per kg on fresh buying by coin makers and industrial units.

Marketmen attributed the rally to higher uptake by local jewellers amid positive trend overseas, which further supported the domestic market. Globally, gold traded higher at USD 1,259.12 per ounce and silver was also up at USD 14.72 per ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose Rs 230 each to Rs 32,230 and Rs 32,080 per 10 gm, respectively.

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 gram on restricted activity. Silver ready, too, jumped by Rs 250 to Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery was up by Rs 236 to Rs 37,494 per gm. However, silver coins were unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

