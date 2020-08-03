Gold prices hold above Rs 53,500 per 10 grams, volatility on cards in coming sessions

Gold prices have zoomed nearly 40 per cent from March lows of Rs 38,500 per 10 grams

Gold prices edged higher in Monday’s session, taking cues from the international rates as investors sought safe-haven assets due to growing economic troubles. Gold October futures were trading at Rs 53,577 per 10 grams, up Rs 132 or 0.25 per cent, while silver September futures were ruling Rs 737 or 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 65,721 per kg. In the previous session, yellow metal hit an all-time high of Rs 53,700 per 10 grams. “The sentiment across global is deteriorating as rising infection rates are a real concern for the globe and real support for gold prices. The overall trend in gold remains bullish,” said Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory, Mumbai.

Gold prices have zoomed nearly 40 per cent from March lows of Rs 38,500 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver futures have nearly doubled up from lows of Rs 33,580 per kg touched in March this year. “Gold surged to its lifetime highs crossing USD 1940 per ounce which indicates that the prices of gold are going to remain strong despite decent equity return. Negative real interest rates and global uncertainty is helping gold to move higher,” Kotak Securities said in a report. It also added that gold had a remarkable performance in the first seven months of 2020, increasing by 25 per cent in US-dollar terms.

Globally, gold prices rose to an all-time high on Monday. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,976.47 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,996.30. Indicative of sentiments, SPDR Gold Trust ETF said its holdings rose 1.07% to 1241.95 tonnes in the week ending July 31 from 1228.21 tonnes in the previous week.

Volatility in gold prices on cards

Volatility to continue in gold prices in the coming sessions, says Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. “Resistance holds at Rs 53,750-54,050 level and support is at Rs 53,100-52,850 levels. Silver could trade in a range of Rs 63,000-65,500 levels in the coming session,” Iyer added.

Gold prices may face resistance and difficulty today. “Technically, today gold price may face a solid resistance and finds difficulty to surpass this level, to keep the price confined between this resistance and 51900 support, which keeps our neutrality valid until the price manages to surpass one of these levels. We remind you that breaching the resistance will lead the price to resume the main bullish trend and achieve new gains that start at 53850.00 and extend to the 55000 levels,” Kedia added.