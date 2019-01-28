Gold prices hold above $1,300 on US rate pause hopes

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 7:49 AM

Gold slipped on Monday as a deal to reopen the U.S. government dented safe-haven demand, but prices hovered above the key $1,300-level on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week.

Gold prices hold above ,300 on US rate pause hopes

Gold slipped on Monday as a deal to reopen the U.S. government dented safe-haven demand, but prices hovered above the key $1,300-level on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week.

FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,301.37 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2 percent to $1,300.61 per ounce.
* Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.
* The shutdown had added to the worries of investors who were already concerned over slowing global growth, signs of stress in corporate earnings and a still unresolved Sino-U.S. trade war.
* Focus is shifting to the Fed’s policy meeting this week, when the U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 29-30.
* The Fed raised interest rates four times last year and has signalled it will probably lift borrowing costs twice in 2019, though some central bank officials have said they will be patient in raising rates.
* Spot gold rose 1.8 percent on Friday, its best one-day percentage gain since Oct. 11, to its highest since June 14, 2018. The metal also broke above the psychological level of $1,300 level after failing multiple times due to strong technical resistance.
* Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* China will take steps to spur growth amid a trade war with the United States, but there is limited room for aggressive stimulus in an economy already laden with massive debts and a property market prone to credit-driven spikes, policy insiders said.
* Demand for physical gold in India improved slightly last week as local prices eased from their highest level in over five years, while buying gathered steam in China ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold, the largest gold-based exchange traded fund, hovered around their highest levels since late June 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold prices hold above $1,300 on US rate pause hopes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition