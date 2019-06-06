Gold prices hit over three-month high amid trade tension

Updated: June 6, 2019 5:25:42 AM

Gold gains on expectations of a rate cut since lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the metal. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,334.70 an ounce.

Gold prices, US china trade tension, global trade, Jerome Powell, Spot gold, US gold futures, US Federal Reserv“Gold’s rally is on the back of trade concerns, which could trigger a slowdown economically,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto. (Reuters)

Arijit Bose

Gold prices jumped on Wednesday to their highest in 15 weeks as nagging fears about global trade and expectations of a US interest rate cut encouraged investors to flock toward bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,329.41 per ounce at 11:07 am EDT (1507 GMT). It had earlier soared over 1% to $1,343.86, within striking distance of a 10-month peak at $1,346.73 scaled on February 20.

Gold gains on expectations of a rate cut since lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,334.70 an ounce. “Gold’s rally is on the back of trade concerns, which could trigger a slowdown economically,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

Also read: Unpaid obligations: NAV of debt mutual funds falls due to interest delays by DHFL

“With the US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates and some people expecting rate cuts three times this year, the dollar has weakened and that has helped money flows to gold increase.” The dollar is now struggling near an eight-week low, having been battered by expectations of interest rate cuts. On Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell moved away from his “patient” approach.

Powell instead acknowledged risks due to trade conflicts, saying the central bank would respond “as appropriate” to the same. “The combination of a scaling back of US interest rate expectations, a struggling S&P 500, and the dollar coming off the boil has lifted the price of gold to a three-month high during the past week,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“Looking ahead, we expect a faltering US stock market to push the price of gold much higher by the end of this year.”
Also helping bullion was a string of weak US data, the latest showing private employers in the country added the fewest jobs in May since 2010, aggravating concerns the US economy could fall prey to an elongated trade war.

Gold prices have gained about $70 an ounce since US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat on Mexico, with investors selling riskier assets. The jump in gold prices also saw a 2.2% rise in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, on Monday. It was SPDR’s biggest one-day percentage gain since July 2016.

Silver edged 0.1% lower to $14.86 per ounce, having touched an over one-month high of $15.04 earlier in the session. Platinum fell nearly 1% to $807.79 per ounce, having earlier hit $832.63 its highest since May 17. Palladium fell 1.6% to $1,325.47 per ounce.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold prices hit over three-month high amid trade tension
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition