Gold prices held steady at Rs 33,210 per 10 gram

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 5:37 PM

Gold prices held steady at Rs 33,210 per 10 gram at the bullion market Thursday in scattered deals even as the precious metal weakened overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver prices, however, turned weak and fell by Rs 210 to Rs 39,950 per kg due to reduced offtake. Traders attributed the fall in silver to subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market.

Globally, gold fell 0.09 per cent to USD 1,282.10 an ounce and silver by 0.33 per cent to USD 15.33 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, silver ready lost Rs 210 to Rs 39,950 per kg while weekly delivery fell rather sharply by Rs 993 to Rs 38,994 per kg. Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 selling of 100 pieces.

On the other hand, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity, in thin trading, ended flat at Rs 33,210 and Rs 33,060 per ten gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 115 Wednesday. Sovereign gold, also remained unaltered at Rs 25,500 per piece of 8 gram.

