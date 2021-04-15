  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gold prices edge higher, still down Rs 9,400 per 10 gm from record high; silver rates gain

By: |
April 15, 2021 10:11 AM

Gold prices were trading higher in India on Thursday, following the international spot prices.

MCX gold, silver, gold priceMCX gold was still down Rs 9,398 per 10 gram from a record high of Rs 56,191 hit in August last year. Image: Reuters

Gold prices were trading higher in India on Thursday, following the international spot prices. On MCX, gold June futures were trading Rs 155 or 0.33 per cent up at Rs 46,763 per 10 gram, against the previous close of Rs 46,608. While silver May futures were trading at Rs 67,826 per kg, up Rs 188 or 0.28 per cent. MCX silver closed at Rs 67,638 in the previous session. Analysts believe gold traders need more catalysts to retain the uptrend. The resurgence in talks of Biden’s infrastructure plan will activate buying pressure in gold. “Until then gold will be stuck in a sideways trend, with major resistance around 47500 and then at 48850. While support is located at 45000 below which next support is around 43350,” Rahul Gupta, Head of Research, Emkay Global Financial Services, told Financial Express Online.

MCX gold was down Rs 9,398 per 10 gram from a record high of Rs 56,191 hit in August last year. In the global market, gold prices edged higher buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited US weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data for further clarity on the recovery in the world’s largest economy. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $1,738.38 per ounce while US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at $1,739.20 per ounce, according to Reuters. The dollar held near a three-week low against rival currencies, while benchmark US Treasury yields ticked up after hitting a three-week low on Wednesday. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers outside the US, but rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal that pays no returns.

Related News

COMEX gold was trading little changed near $1735/oz after a 0.6 per cent decline in the previous session. Gold eased back after failing to sustain above $1750/oz. “Weighing on gold price is increasing optimism about the US economy and continuing ETF outflows,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. However, supporting price is Fed’s emphasis on keeping interest rates low and worsening the virus situation. “Gold is struggling to sustain above $1750/oz amid mixed factors however rising virus cases and loose monetary policy stance may continue to support prices,” Rao added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

gold priceMCXMulti Commodity ExchangeSilver
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold prices edge higher still down Rs 9400 per 10 gm from record high silver rates gain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol and diesel price today 15 April 2021: Fuel rates cut after 15 days; check price in Mumbai, Delhi here
2Soybean meal exports likely to cross 18 lakh tonne this season
3Auto-fuel prices seen rising after elections to support OMC margins