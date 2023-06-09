scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Gold Price Today, 9 June: Gold shifts between gains and losses; resistance at Rs 60,120, support at Rs 59,760

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India on 9 June: Gold prices were flat in trade on Friday after gaining in the previous session on US weekly jobless claims and possibility of a pause in the rate hike cycle from the US Fed.

Written by FE Business
Gold Rate Today, Gold Price Today in India
Despite trading 0.2% lower on Friday, spot gold is headed for a 0.9% weekly rise.

Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading flat on Friday, while the silver rate is up 0.18%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,893 per 10 grams, up Rs 2 after dipping in the negative territory intraday. Silver July futures were trading higher by Rs 132 at Rs 73,802 per kg on MCX. 

Globally, the yellow metal prices edged lower on Friday after climbing more than 1% in the previous session, although hopes of a likely pause on interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank kept bullion on track for a weekly gain, according to Reuters. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,964.79 per ounce by 0304 GMT, but headed for a 0.9% weekly rise. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,979.80.

Gold to remain volatile in trade

“Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp run after the release of higher-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims data at 19-month high cheered the market mood, as higher jobless claims would trim hawkish Federal Reserve bets. The US Dollar Index also touched a fresh four-day low at 103.60. 

Also Read

“We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1951-1940 while resistance is at $1974-1985. Silver has support at $24.08-23.90, while resistance is at $24.45-24.62. In INR terms, gold rate has support at Rs 59,760-59,580, while resistance is at Rs 60,120, 60,270. Silver has support at Rs 73,280-72,720, while resistance is at Rs 74,340–74,720,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Also Read

Gold prices gained on jobless claims

Gold price and silver rate inched higher in the previous session, on track for their second weekly gain on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause rate hikes in its meeting next week. Lower than expected data points from the US supported the move in Dollar. U.S. weekly jobless claims surged last week, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate-hiking cycle.

“We also witnessed the second consecutive negative quarter GDP reported from the Eurozone, increasing distress in the market. Focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer inflation report for May, due on June 13, ahead of the Fed meeting, which will provide investors with more clarity about the health of the world’s largest economy. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1945-1985 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 59,500-60,200,” said Manav Modi, MOFSL.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 09:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market