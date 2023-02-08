Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues, while the silver rate is down 0.11%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold April futures were trading at Rs 57,170 per 10 grams, up Rs 215 or 0.38%. Silver March futures were trading lower by Rs 75 at Rs 67,324 per kg on MCX. Globally, the yellow metal prices ticked upwards on Wednesday as the dollar softened on comments from Fed Chair Powell’s less hawkish stance, even as last week’s U.S. jobs data showed a tightening labor market. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,887.90.

Expect gold and silver to remain volatile: Rahul Kalantri, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver stayed defensive around $1,870 and $22.40 respectively. In the last two days the yellow metal failed to rebound from $1,860, as market sentiment remained sluggish amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and the geopolitical front. Adding confusion to the metal traders’ minds could be the lack of major data/events, with the bullion remaining under the bear hug as the U.S. treasury bond yields remained firm.

We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1857-1845 while resistance is at $1884-1892. Silver has support at $22.05-21.88, while resistance is at $22.52-22.70. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 56,820-56,560, while resistance is at Rs 57,420-57,570. Silver has support at Rs 66,750-66,220, while resistance is at Rs 67,850–68,380.

MCX gold may move to 57,600: ICICI Direct

Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar fell from one-month high. Further, demand for the safe haven increased on geopolitical tension between the US and China. The dollar index moved lower after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the disinflationary process has begun. He stressed that getting inflation to the Fed’s target zone of 2% would be bumpy and rates would have to remain in a restrictive territory for some time. Gold prices are likely to recover from their recent lows amid weakness in the dollar and decline in U.S. treasury yields. Furthermore, investors will mull comments from Fed policymakers and the outlook for Fed rate hike policy. MCX Gold is likely to hold the support of 56,600 and move towards 57,600. MCX silver is likely to find support near 66,800 and move towards 68,500.

Focus on RBI on Wednesday: Manav Modi, MOFSL

Gold prices steadied following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Fed. Governor Powell reiterated that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further due to strength in the labor market and elevated inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Fed would probably have to raise interest rates to at least 5.4% in order to tame high inflation. Dollar index and US Yields continue to trade steady after inching higher last week amidst positive jobs data. The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month’s sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. Focus today will be on RBI policy meeting. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1855-1895 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 56,820-57,520.