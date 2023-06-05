Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading lower on Thursday, while the silver rate is down 0.31%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,450 per 10 grams, down Rs 158 or 0.27%. Silver July futures were trading lower by Rs 222 at Rs 71,798 per kg on MCX.

Globally, the yellow metal prices edged lower in range bound trading on Monday as the dollar firmed after a strong U.S. payrolls report, overshadowing support from prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month, according to Reuters. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,944.69 per ounce as of 0256 GMT, trading in a $6 range. Prices were hovering near their lowest levels since May 30. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,961.30.

Gold to remain volatile

“Gold rate and silver price were unable to hold on to their early session gains and plunged again. The new jobs report pushed the US dollar and yields higher and weighed on the precious metals. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1932-1921 while resistance is at $1954-1962. Silver has support at $23.38-23.20, while resistance is at $23.71-23.85. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,540-59,380, while resistance is at Rs 59,920, 60,150. Silver has support at Rs 71,380-70,820, while resistance is at Rs 72,340–72,720,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Gold price falls on strengthening dollar

“Gold price edged lower on the back of positive economic data points, higher US Dollar and Yields, offsetting support from the prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month. Dollar index was seen closing above the 104 mark in the previous session; while US 10Y yields are hovering above 3.7%, weighing on safe haven assets. The US Jobs market continues to remain tight as the JOLTS, ADP private payroll and the non-farm, all were reported better than expectations. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 339,000 jobs last month, much higher than an expected increase of 190,000. However, the unemployment rate surged to a seven month high of 3.7% against expectations of 3.5%.

“On other hand, comments from a few Fed officials last week gave the market a signal for a pause in the rate hike cycle. According to CME Fed- watch tool, the probability for a pause is around 75% and 25% for a 25 bps rate hike in the June Fed meeting. This week focus will be on service PMI from major economies and RBI policy meeting,” said Manav Modi, MOFSL.