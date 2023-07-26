Gold Price Today, 26 July: MCX gold gains 0.15%; support at Rs 58950-58780 resistance at Rs 59320-59540

Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold price climbed on Wednesday, while the silver rates slipped 0.07%. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,276 per 10 grams, up by Rs 87 or 0.15%. Silver September futures were trading up by Rs 53 at Rs 74,720 per kg on MCX.

Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday as traders refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day, according to Reuters. Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,963.59 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,965.30.

Gold to remain volatile

“Gold and silver prices were modestly up on Tuesday, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy-setting meeting. On data point the U.S. consumer confidence data was better than expected, the highest levels since July 2021. Despite upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data, gold and silver recovered from their lows amid expectations of dovish comments from the Fed Chairman in its policy meetings,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

“We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1951-1940 while resistance is at $1974-1986. Silver has support at $24.42-24.28, while resistance is at $24.78-24.95. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 58,950-58,780, while resistance is at Rs 59,320-59,540. Silver has support at Rs74,180-73,620, while resistance is at Rs 74,940–75,520,” Rahul Kalantri added.

US Fed Powell’s speech on inflation, growth, and monetary policy eyed

“Gold price inched slightly higher awaiting further direction ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely expected rate hike and a possible end to its monetary tightening cycle. The Dollar and U.S. Treasury yields held near their two-week highs, hogeing above 101 and 3.8% marks respectively. Economic data from the US continue to remain mixed keeping the market participants on edge. U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July, reported at 117 against the expectations of 111.8, however, the market remained fearful of a recession over the next year following high interest rates. Today, the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to report new home sales likely fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 725,000 units in June, from 763,000 units in the month before,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

“Market focus is also on a series of central bank meetings this week, starting from the Fed policy decision scheduled today, followed by the ECB on Thursday and the BOJ a day later. According to the CME Fed-Watch tool, the probability of July and September meeting continue to show a higher probability of a 25bps rate hike, however, it will be important to watch Governor Powell’s speech and his stance on inflation, growth, and further monetary policy tightening. This week U.S. GDP and US Core PCE also remain important to watch for,” Saumil Gandhi added.