Gold near 3-week lows as dollar, equities rise

Gold inched up on Tuesday, but was trading near a more than three-week low touched in the previous session as the U.S. dollar strengthened and equities rose.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,288.30 per ounce by 0057 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,286.25 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were down about 0.1 percent at $1,293.40 an ounce.

* The dollar was up 0.1 percent against key rivals, trading close to a three-week high posted in the previous session as ebbing concerns about the global economy pushed U.S. bond yields up from 15-month lows.

* Asia shares extended a recent rally on Tuesday, as investor confidence got a boost from positive factory data out of China and the United States.

* U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded a bit more than expected in March, according to an industry report released on Monday, as production, new orders and hiring all picked up.

* U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in February, but a rebound in factory activity in March and strong increase in construction spending offered hope the economy was not slowing as sharply as previously feared.

* U.S. consumer spending rebounded less than expected in January and incomes rose modestly in February.

* Factory activity remained weak around the world last month, reinforcing worries of a global slowdown as forward-looking indicators pointed to gloomy times ahead, surveys showed on Monday.

* Euro zone headline and core inflation slowed in March, flash estimates showed on Monday, supporting the European Central Bank’s decision to delay a planned tightening of monetary policy.

* Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the European Union after parliament failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal.

* China raised its gold holdings by 9.95 tonnes in February, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

* The Perth Mint said on Monday its gold products sales in March surged about 68 percent from the previous month, touching the highest level since November last year.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.5 percent on Monday.