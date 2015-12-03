​​ ​
  4. Gold slumps to 2010 lows after Janet Yellen, market awaits European Central Bank

Gold hit a near-six-year low on Thursday, as the dollar soared after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen hinted at a U.S. rate hike later this month and investors nervously awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day.

Gold languished close to a near-six-year low on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a US rate hike this month, while the strength in the dollar also weighed on the metal. (Photo: Reuters)

The ECB is expected to ease policy further and deliver a cocktail of measures that could include a deposit rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme.

“(Although) the chances are pretty high the ECB could disappoint today, the market overall is positioned towards more U.S. dollar strength, related to both the ECB and also to the Federal Reserve,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Spot gold fell to $1,045.85 an ounce, the lowest since February 2010 in earlier trade and was down 0.3 percent at $1,050.31 by 1033 GMT. U.S. gold futures slid to $1,045.40, the lowest since October 2009.

“Gold’s technical signals are still unsupportive… however, the next two weeks will be all about the U.S. rate ‘liftoff’, which is so widely expected,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

Fed Chair Yellen said on Wednesday she was “looking forward” to an interest rate rise that will be seen as a testament to the economy’s recovery from recession.

Yellen expressed confidence in the U.S. economy, saying job growth through October suggested the labour market was healing even if not yet at full strength.

As a result, the dollar jumped to its highest in 12-1/2 years against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

A rate hike at the Dec. 15-16 policy meeting would be the first in nearly a decade. Gold, as a non-interest-paying asset, would not benefit from higher rates.

“Gold is likely to remain fragile and vulnerable to the downside as investor sentiment is clearly negative,” HSBC said in a note.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will be keenly watched for more clues.

Investors are rapidly pulling out of bullion funds, adding to pressure on the metal.

Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.41 percent to 639.02 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since September 2008.

The outflow is the biggest single-day percentage drop in four years.

Silver fell to its lowest since August 2009 at $13.79 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged on the day at $830.81 an ounce, after touching a seven-year low of $819.75.

Palladium bucked the trend, up 0.4 percent at $526.30 an ounce.

  1. C
    Chris
    Dec 3, 2015 at 6:25 pm
    "ets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund..." This is highly questionable. Paper gold GLD claims to be fully backed by physical gold bullion but yet it refuses to give retail investors the right to redeem for any of these ‘claimed’ gold bullion. This fact alone would mean GLD shares are nothing more than paper at the end of the day. Furthermore, GLD’s prospectus is chalk full of weasel clauses and legal loops that allows the fund to get away without the full physical gold backing. One good example of this is the clause that states GLD has no right to audit subcustodial gold holdings. To this day, I have not heard of a single good reason for the existence of this audit loop. I’ve also verified the following to be true and welcome everyone else to do so: "Did anyone try calling the GLD hotline at (866) 320 4053 in search of numerical details on GLD's insurance? The prospectus vaguely states "The Custodian maintains insurance with regard to its business on such terms and conditions as it considers appropriate which does not cover the full amount of gold held in custody." When I asked about how much of the gold was insured, the representative proceeded act as if he didn't know and said they were just the "marketing agent" for GLD. What kind of marketing agent would not know such basic information about a product they are marketing? It seems like they are deliberately hiding information from investors. I remember there was a well doented visit by CNBC's Bob Pisani to GLD's gold vault. This visit was organized by GLD's management to prove the existence of GLD's gold but the gold bar held up by Mr. Pisani had the serial number ZJ6752 which did not appear on the most recent bar list at that time. It was later discovered that this "GLD" bar was actually owned by ETF Securities."
