Gold loses sheen: Yellow metal falls from 6 year high on weak global cues, end of festive demand

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 4:46 PM

Breaking its six-straight weeks of gains, gold slipped from near six-year highs with prices falling by Rs 580 to end at Rs 32,070 per 10 grams at the bullion market during the week owing to fall in demand from jewellers and retailers amid a weak trend overseas.

Gold prices, silver, Sovereign gold, siver prices, dhamteras, DhanterasMarket was shut on Thursday on account of ‘Goverdhan Pooja’. (Reuters)

Breaking its six-straight weeks of gains, gold slipped from near six-year highs with prices falling by Rs 580 to end at Rs 32,070 per 10 grams at the bullion market during the week owing to fall in demand from jewellers and retailers amid a weak trend overseas.

Marketmen said apart from absence of festive season demand from domestic jewellers and retailers, a weak trend in gold markets as the dollar firmed after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady with a fourth hike for this year expected next month, diminishing the appeal of gold as safe haven, mainly dampened the sentiment.

Market was shut on Thursday on account of ‘Goverdhan Pooja’. Globally, gold slipped to USD 1,210.40, lowest in a week and silver at USD 14.25 an ounce as against previous week’s closing of USD 1,233.20 and USD 14.82 an ounce.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Also read: Rs 1 lakh invested equally in 10 ‘fastest’ stocks would have multiplied your wealth 17 times in just 5 years

In the national capital gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent puruty commenced the week on a higher note at Rs 32,690 and Rs 32,540 per 10 grams, respectively on increased buying by jewellers and retailers on the auspicious occasion of ‘Dhanteras’ and ‘Diwali’ festival.

Later, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity slipped gradually to end the week lower by Rs 580 each to Rs 32,070 and Rs 31,920 per 10 grams, respectively. In line with gold, sovereign too fell by Rs 200 to Rs 24,700 piece of 8 grams. Tracking gold, silver ready and weekly-based delivery remained under pressure for the better part of the week and ended lower by Rs 1,530 and Rs 1,940 to Rs 38,000 and Rs 36,880 per kg respectively.

Silver coins too plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold loses sheen: Yellow metal falls from 6 year high on weak global cues, end of festive demand
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition