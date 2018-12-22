Gold prices today: Yellow metal loses sheen on tepid demand, weak global cues; check rates in Delhi

Silver ready fell Rs 200 to Rs 37,800 per kg, and weekly-based delivery was down by Rs 238 to Rs 37,494 per kg..

Gold prices today: Gold prices fell by Rs 130 to Rs 32,100 per 10 grams on Saturday in the national capital Delhi, on account of lower demand from local jewellers and overseas demand. Silver prices too declined by Rs 200 to Rs 37,800 per kg, due to subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers, the PTI reported.

In the global markets, the yellow metal traded lower by 0.33 per cent at $1,256.20 an ounce, while silver declined 1.02 per cent to $14.69 an ounce in New York. Traders told the news agency that low demand on the domestic turf as well as weak global cues weighed on the yellow metal at the spot market in the country.

In Delhi, while gold of 99.9 per cent purity dropped to Rs 130 each to Rs 32,100 per 10 gm, gold of and 99.5 per cent purity also dropped to Rs 130 at Rs 31,950 per 10 gm. However, sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 grams on little doing. On the other hand, Silver ready fell Rs 200 to Rs 37,800 per kg, and weekly-based delivery was down by Rs 238 to Rs 37,494 per kg.

Meanwhile, Silver coins were seen steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Last month, the Narendra Modi-led government had said that it is planning to soon bring out an integrated gold policy and set up a domestic gold council to promote growth in the sector. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu had said the government is looking at the industry’s demand for cutting import duty on gold to four per cent from the current 10 per cent.

“This is one of the important issues for the industry that is export-oriented. If you have import duties, the working capital gets blocked up. So, we are already working on that,” he said.