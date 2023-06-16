scorecardresearch
Gold jumps Rs 510; silver rises by Rs 450

“Gold advanced in the Asian trading hours on Friday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,210/10 gram, up Rs 510 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gold jumps Rs 510; silver rises by Rs 450. (Reuters photo)

Gold price jumped Rs 510 to Rs 60,210 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 59,700 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 450 to Rs 73,050 per kg. “Gold advanced in the Asian trading hours on Friday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,210/10 gram, up Rs 510 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,962 per ounce and USD 23.95 per ounce, respectively.

The dollar index dropped to a fresh five-week low and settled lower by 0.81 per cent at 102.12 in the previous session on the back of weak US macro data and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank president that indicate another interest rate hike in July, Gandhi said.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 17:55 IST

