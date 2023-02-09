Gold jumps Rs 35 to Rs 57,410 per 10 gms

Gold price rose Rs 35 to Rs 57,410 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 57,375 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, fell Rs 5 to Rs 67,941 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 57,410 per 10 grams, up Rs 35 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,880 per ounce and USD 22.50 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold is trading steady in a range amidst hawkish signals on monetary policy from the Fed officials.

“US Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted recent progress against inflation, he warned that a strong jobs market and sticky inflation could invite more rate hikes,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

After a surprising US jobs data focus now shifts to US consumer price index inflation data for January, which is due next week, Damani said.