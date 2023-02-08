Gold jumps Rs 335; silver climbs Rs 516

Gold price jumped Rs 335 to Rs 57,463 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in yellow metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 57,128 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver climbed Rs 516 to Rs 68,075 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 57,463 per 10 gram, up Rs 335 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,880 per ounce and USD 22.45 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices moved up in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, Gandhi said.

“Gold prices steadied following mixed signals on monetary policy from the US Fed Governor Jerome Powell, which reiterated that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further due to strength in the labour market and elevated inflation,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.