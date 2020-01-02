Gold is glittering! Global spot prices rise 18 per cent

Published: January 2, 2020 4:24:06 AM

Spot gold price dropped by Rs 81/ten grams on MCX on Wed-nesday.

Gold, Global spot prices, global spot prices, trade war, global gold price Global spot prices in 2019 recorded their best year since 2010

After an almost steady rise in recent weeks, spot gold price dropped by Rs 81/ten grams on MCX on Wed-nesday.

Still, global spot prices in 2019 recorded their best year since 2010, having gained about 18%, driven by a trade war.

