scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Gold imports dip 24 per cent to US Dollar 35 billion in 2022-23

Silver imports, however, rose 6.12 per cent to USD 5.29 billion during the last fiscal.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Gold imports, gold price, gold demand,
According to industry experts, high import duty on gold and global economic uncertainties have led to the dip in imports of the precious metal.

India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22. The growth rate in the imports was in the negative zone during August 2022 to February this year. It jumped to USD 3.3 billion in March 2023 as against USD 1 billion in the year-ago month, the data showed.

Also Read

Silver imports, however, rose 6.12 per cent to USD 5.29 billion during the last fiscal.

Also Read

The significant fall in gold imports though has not helped in narrowing the country’s trade deficit — the difference between imports and exports. The merchandise trade deficit in 2022-23 was estimated at USD 267 billion against USD 191 billion in the year-ago period.

According to industry experts, high import duty on gold and global economic uncertainties have led to the dip in imports of the precious metal.

Also Read

“India imported about 600 tonne of gold during April-January 2023, and it is down because of high import duty. The government should take a view on the duty part to help the domestic industry and push exports,” an expert said.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports declined by 3 per cent to about USD 38 billion during 2022-23. Last year, the Centre hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD).

More Stories on
gold
gold price

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-05-2023 at 11:05 IST

Stock Market