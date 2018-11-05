Gold glitters on Dhanteras; sales jump 15% despite high prices

Even organised players like P C Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers are expected to have seen better sales as quality and better designs at competitive prices attracted more footfalls. (Image: Reuters)

Gold and jewellery sales are expected to have gone up by up to 15 per cent on the auspicious occasion of ‘Dhanteras’ Monday as consumer demand revived on reports of a further jump in the yellow metal rates in the coming weeks.

The buying during the morning trade remained subdued, but it picked up later as eager shoppers indulged in token buying, while some took delivery of their wedding jewellery. There was more demand for coins compared to jewellery.

Even organised players like P C Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers are expected to have seen better sales as quality and better designs at competitive prices attracted more footfalls.

Unorganised jewellery players in India — the world’s second-biggest buyer of the precious metal — make up for roughly 70 per cent of the country’s gold sales.

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in northern and western parts of India. The buying continues till late night.

“Consumer demand has revived on reports of a further increase in gold rates up to Rs 35,000-40,000 per ten gram in the coming weeks due to the weak rupee. We estimate sales to be higher by up to 10 per cent than the year-ago,” All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Nitin Khandelwal.

Gold prices are ruling high at Rs 32,690 per 10 gram Monday in the national capital as against Rs 30,710 per 10 gram on the Dhanteras day in 2017. “Anecdotal feedback from the industry suggests that though footfalls seem to be good, demand could be moderate,” World Gold Council (WGC) India Managing Director Somasundaram PR said.

Among organised players, P C Jewellers Managing Director Balram Garg said, “We are seeing 10 per cent growth in volumes and 15-18 per cent in value terms compared to last Dhanteras.” There was demand for both gold and diamond jewellery at its 95 stores spread across the country, he added.