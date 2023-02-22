Gold gains Rs 90; silver jumps Rs 113

Gold price rose Rs 90 to Rs 56,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 56,260 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 113 to Rs 66,083 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,350 per 10 gram, up Rs 90 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,841 per ounce while silver was marginally up at USD 21.84 per ounce.

“Gold inched higher amid a slight ease off in the dollar index and as investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.