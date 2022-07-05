Gold gains Rs 65; silver rises Rs 307

Gold price in the national capital increased by Rs 65 to Rs 52,050 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,985 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 307 to Rs 58,358 per kg from Rs 58,051 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 79.04 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,803 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.94 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded down on stronger dollar and expectations of larger rate hike by US Federal Reserve which overpowered the economic slowdown worries,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.