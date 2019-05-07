Gold gains as ‘Tariff-Man’ Donald Trump dents trade hopes, risk sentiment

By: |
Updated: May 7, 2019 7:52:56 AM

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,282.11 per ounce as of 0147 GMT.

Gold prices, donald trump, chinese imports, United States, US trade, spot gold, US gold futuresU.S. gold futures were unchanged at ,283.60 an ounce. (Reuters)

Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to hike tariffs on Chinese imports, which re-escalated trade tension and pushed investors to seek insurance in the safe-haven asset.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,282.11 per ounce as of 0147 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,283.60 an ounce.

* China backtracked on substantial commitments it had made during trade talks with the United States, prompting President and self proclaimed “tariff-man” Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods slated to go into effect on Friday, top U.S. trade officials said on Monday.

Also read: US stocks: Wall Street falls as White House plans to raise China tariffs

* Trump’s announcement comes in stark contrast to his views from the past week, where he lauded progress between the two countries on the trade front.

* Asian shares wallowed near five-week lows on early Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs re-ignited worries about U.S.-China trade tensions while Japan’s Nikkei opened down after a 10-day break.

* The U.S. dollar slipped to a five-week low against the yen and fell versus other currencies on Monday after Trump’s decision on tariffs.

* However, China said on Monday that a delegation was still preparing to go to the United States for trade talks, despite Trump’s dramatically increased pressure on Beijing to reach a deal, stoking hopes that Trump’s threat may not culminate into action.

* India raised gold holdings by 3.733 tonnes to 612.587 tonnes in March, data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed on Monday.

* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 739.64 tonnes on Monday from 740.82 tonnes on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold gains as ‘Tariff-Man’ Donald Trump dents trade hopes, risk sentiment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition