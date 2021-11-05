Gold futures fall on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December traded lower by Rs 29, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 47,524 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,922 lots.
Gold prices fell Rs 29 to Rs 47,524 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions following low demand.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.
Globally, gold traded 0.09 per cent higher to USD 1,795.20 an ounce in New York.
