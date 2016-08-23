Gold futures drop Rs 91 as global cues lie low

Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in step with a weak trend overseas after a Federal Reserve official signalled that an increase in US interest rates is still possible this year, hurting demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven investment. (Source: Reuters)

Amid a weakening global trend, gold futures traded lower by Rs 91 at Rs 31,288 per 10 grams today as speculators reduced their exposure.

Gold for delivery in October dropped Rs 91, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 31,288 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 252 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar fashion, the metal for delivery in far-month December was trading down Rs 73, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 31,578 per 10 grams in 7 lots.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.16 per cent to USD 1,336.50 an ounce in Singapore today.