Gold firms up by Rs 125 per 10 gm, silver remains flat

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 3:41 PM

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity added Rs 125 each at Rs 32,400 and Rs 32,250 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, demand from local jewellers at the domestic spot market pushed the gold prices northwards.

Gaining for second day, gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 125 to Rs 32,400 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital on higher demand from local jewellers even though international markets were closed due to Christmas. Silver, however, remained flat at Rs 38,000 per kg on no demand from industrial units and coin makers due to the Christmas holiday.

Traders said that on account of the holiday, there was no business in the global market which limited the gains in the domestic gold prices and kept the silver prices steady. However, demand from local jewellers at the domestic spot market pushed the gold prices northwards. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity added Rs 125 each at Rs 32,400 and Rs 32,250 per 10 gram, respectively.

The precious metal had jumped by Rs 175 on Monday. Sovereign, however, traded flat at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 gram. Silver also held steady at Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery, on the other hand, rose by Rs 45 to 37,541 per kg. Silver coins, too, showed no change in prices at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of Rs 100 pieces.

Stock Market

