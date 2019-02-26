Gold falls Rs 60 on weak global cues, muted demand

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 2:17 PM

Gold prices fell by Rs 60 to Rs 34,530 per 10 grams at the bullion market Tuesday backed by weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers at prevailing levels, according to All India Sarafa Association.

Gold falls Rs 60 on weak global cues, muted demandGold falls Rs 60 on weak global cues, muted demand

Gold prices fell by Rs 60 to Rs 34,530 per 10 grams at the bullion market Tuesday backed by weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers at prevailing levels, according to All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, too, dropped by Rs 195 to Rs 41,405 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units, while its coins strengthened on increased demand.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, decline in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels in domestic spot market, mainly weighed on the gold and silver prices.

READ ALSO | Asian shares fall from 5-month highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes

Globally, spot gold fell 0.14 per cent to USD 1,326.30 an ounce and spot silver by 0.16 per cent to USD 15.93 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent fell by Rs 60 to Rs 34,530 per 10 grams, while gold of 99.5 per cent shed Rs 40 to Rs 34,400 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs 26,600 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

Following gold, silver ready too moved down by Rs 195 to Rs 41,405 per kg and weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 314 to Rs 40,076 per kg.

On the other side, silver coins increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 83,000 for buying and to Rs 84,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Gold falls Rs 60 on weak global cues, muted demand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition