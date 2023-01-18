scorecardresearch
Gold declines Rs 105; silver rises Rs 52

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,526 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Written by PTI
Gold Bars (File/Pixabay)

Gold price declined Rs 105 to Rs 56,526 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 56,631 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, rose Rs 52 to Rs 69,694 per kilogram.

The dollar index gained by 0.18 per cent on Tuesday add pressured on yellow metals. US bond yields also recovered from recent low, the analyst said.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:56:14 pm